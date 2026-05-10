Grichuk homers in the 8th in White Sox 2-1 win over Mariners

Randal Grichuk hit a solo home run and Drew Romo scored the winning run in the eighth inning for the Chicago White Sox in a 2-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Grichuk hit a 377-foot drive over the right field wall to tie the game. Romo tagged up on Miguel Vargas' fly out to Randy Arozarena, who overthrew home.

In the ninth, the Mariners hit back-to-back singles and Seranthony Domínguez walked Rob Refsnyder to load the bases with no outs. Domínguez got out of the jam for his ninth save of the year.

White Sox starting pitcher Davis Martin allowed one run on three hits in six innings. Bryan Hudson (1-0) earned his first win of the season after giving up one hit in the eighth.

Julio Rodríguez scored on a fielding error by Tristan Peters in the first inning.

Eduard Bazardo (2-2) gave up two hits and two runs for the Mariners. Starting pitcher Logan Gilbert threw nine strikeouts and only gave up one hit over six innings.

Up next

Mariners RHP George Kirby (4-2, ERA 2.94) will start against Astros RHP Peter Lambert (2-2, 2.42) on Monday to kick off a four-game series in Houston.

White Sox RHP Erick Fedde (0-4, 3.79) starts Tuesday in Kansas City. The Royals have not named a starter.