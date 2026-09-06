White Sox bullpen throws gem in 10-1 win over Twins to maintain AL Central lead

Randal Grichuk and Kyle Teel homered in a five-run eighth inning, Chicago's bullpen combined on a four-hitter and the White Sox rolled past the Minnesota Twins 10-1 on Sunday.

Sam Antonacci added three doubles and two RBIs for the White Sox, who maintained their 2 1/2-game lead in the AL Central over Cleveland.

Brooks Lee homered and singled for the Twins, who have lost three of four.

Chicago used Bryan Hudson as an opener and he and four fellow relievers — Jordan Hicks, Hagen Smith, Grant Taylor and Tyler Davis — combined for 15 strikeouts and a walk. Smith (3-1) pitched three hitless innings before Taylor allowed Lee's leadoff homer in the seventh.

Twins starter Bailey Ober (7-5) worked 4 1/3 innings and left after yielding Munetaka Murakami's RBI single that gave Chicago a lead it never lost. The right-hander allowed four hits, struck out six and walked three. He's gone eight starts since his last victory.

Antonacci extended the lead with a two-run double in the sixth and Grichuk tacked on an RBI double. Miguel Vargas drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh and the White Sox turned the game into rout in the eighth, when Grichuk led off with his 12th homer, Tristan Peters smacked an RBI double and Teel added a three-run drive.

Up next

The Twins had not announced a starter for Monday afternoon's series opener at Detroit. RHP Troy Melton (7-4, 2.20 ERA) is scheduled to pitch for the Tigers.

The White Sox get Labor Day off, then begin a three-game series Tuesday night against visiting Pittsburgh when Sean Burke (8-6, 3.20 ERA) faces fellow right-hander Bubba Chandler (6-9, 4.30).