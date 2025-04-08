3 administrators at Chicago suburban school district placed on leave

Three administrators at Wheeling Community Consolidated School District 21 in Chicago's northwest suburbs have been placed on leave, but it's unclear exactly why.

A CBS News Chicago viewer who lives in the area wrote in with concerns, saying, "As a taxpayer in the district, I have a right to know the truth and if any illegal activity or corruption is taking place. … Can you please get to the bottom of this?"

The district said assistant superintendent Michael DeBartolo, assistant superintendent Kim Cline, and student services coordinator Melissa Mariconda were placed on leave on March 21. Collectively, their salaries total nearly $500,000.

The district would not say exactly why they are on leave, because these are personnel matters, other than to say each administrator was on leave for "different reasons" and they are not accused of a crime or financial misconduct.

The school district would not say if the administrators are being paid while on leave.

"The privacy concerns for the people in question are very important, but the public in general has a big stake in an investigation that is done properly," Better Government Association president and CEO David Greising said. "It would be unusual for three people to be placed on administrative leave at the same time in unrelated activity."

It's unclear if or when the three administrators will return to their school duties.