Fire forces dozens of people out of apartment complex in Wheeling

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A fire forced dozens of people out of their homes in north suburban Wheeling overnight.

Fire fighters were called to the Mandalane Apartments just before 4 a.m. Heavy smoke had accumulated on the third floor of the building.

The fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but neighbors say they were worried something like this might happen. .

Fire officials said they are still evaluating the damage to determine whether its safe for some of the residents to go back inside.