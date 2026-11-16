For the first time in school history, Wheaton College sits atop the rankings in Division III football, as the undefeated Thunder prepare for the playoffs.

The Thunder said a lot of their success this season was built on the heels of their deep playoff run last season.

"It felt like there was a hump we got over last year, especially with that Wartburg win and DePauw. Those were great teams, and just finally being able to prove to ourselves, know what we're capable of, I think led to a lot of momentum coming into this year," defensive back Colin Moore said.

The momentum and belief reached new heights last month. Wheaton College knocked off their rivals and top-ranked Division III national powerhouse North Central College in a defensive struggle, 13-10, their first win over the Cardinals since 2019.

"That was a special game, for sure. I mean, I've been playing football for a long time, and that was probably one of the more memorable games I've played in no doubt," quarterback Mark Forcucci said. "Just to this program, that game means a ton to us; that rivalry that dates back decades. They've kind of been on the winning side of it for some time now, so to get that one back, it's huge and it was just awesome to celebrate with the team."

Head coach Jesse Scott said one of the things the team often talks about is their brand of football wins.

"If we go out there and we really are relentless, and everybody's doing their job on a snap-by-snap basis, our team's going to be in a great spot. So, to see that come to fruition on a big stage against a particularly good opponent who happens to be our rival five miles away was pretty special," he said.

For the first time in program history, the Wheaton Thunder reached #1 in the country in the Division III football rankings. While that is certainly something special, Scott really wanted his guys to be aware of the trappings that come with that recognition.

"I ended up ordering 120 rat traps for our guys so that they would understand that 'Hey, all of this noise is distraction; it's rat poison," Scott said.

This season has also meant just a little bit more after the Wheaton College football family was hit with a tragedy over the summer.

A pair of former players, Jalen Shaffer and Philip LoChirco, passed away in a drowning accident in Lake Michigan. To honor their memory, the team named their special teams player of the year award after the two of them.

"It creates an opportunity for our program every year to talk about their story, and these were two relatively young alums who were really full of life, doing different things," Scott said. "Jalen was serving in inner city ministry, Philip was working in the financial world in insurance, but really wanted to have a pretty marked impact on their communities for the sake of the gospel, and to be able to stand up at our banquet every year and talk about their legacy is going to be significant for Wheaton football going forward."

The team is looking to leave their own legacy on the field by finishing off one of their most successful regular seasons with what they hope is a deep playoff run.

The top-ranked Thunder received a bye in the opening round of the Division III playoffs.

They'll host either monmouth or heidelberg on november 28th.

North central hosts depaux university in second round.