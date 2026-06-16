2 former Wheaton College football players drown in Lake Michigan

Two former Wheaton College football players drowned while swimming in Lake Michigan in western Michigan over the weekend.

Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies responded to the lake near the south pier of the Pigeon Lake Channel in Port Sheldon Township around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday after reports of people struggling in the water.

Sheriff's officials said a group of friends were staying in the area when some of them jumped from the pier into the water, and a 24-year-old man began struggling in the water. Several people from the group jumped in the water to try to rescue him, and at some point, a 26-year-old man also went under the water.

Members of the group were able to pull one of the men out of the water, and sheriff's deputies, Grand Haven Township firefighters, and Ottawa County Marine Patrol officers were able to pull the second man to shore, but both men were later pronounced dead.

Officials identified the victims as 24-year-old Philip LoChirco, of Warrenville, Illinois, and 26-year-old Jalen Shaffer, of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Former Wheaton College football players Philip LoChirco (left) and Jalen Shaffer (right) drowned in Lake Michigan on June 13, 2026. Wheaton College

Both men were former football players at Wheaton College, an Evangelical Christian college in Chicago's western suburbs. The college said Shaffer played four seasons in five years before graduating in 2022, while LoChirico played three seasons over four years before graduating in 2023.

"Our hearts are heavy as we share the tragic passing of Jalen and Phil," Wheaton College head football coach Jesse Scott said in a statement. "They were more than former players in our program — they were brothers, teammates, and friends whose lives left a lasting impact on Wheaton Football. Both Jalen and Phil were great examples of what it means to be Wheaton Football players: men who pursued excellence in what they did on and off the field, but more importantly, men who wanted others to know and love Jesus and who were fiercely committed to their faith."

LoChirico was also an assistant football coach at Wheaton Academy, a private Christian high school in West Chicago.

"This is a devastating loss for our football family and our Wheaton Academy community. Coach LoChirco had a real impact on our students, not just as players, but as young men," Wheaton Academy athletic director Brad Byrne said in a statement. "He showed up every day with energy and joy. His smile and his laugh lifted people up, and our players knew he cared about them."