Wheaton man sentenced to 16 years for sexual assault of two women

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Wheaton man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women on separate occasions while they were intoxicated and unable to knowingly give consent.

Matthew Tumbarello, 21, appeared at his sentencing hearing on Monday where Judge Margaret O'Connell handed down the sentence, according to a DuPage County State's Attorney's Office news release.

In early July 2020, one of Tubmarello's alleged victims, who was in a dating relationship with the defendant, reported she was a victim of sexual assault to the Wheaton Police Department. An investigation found that Tumbarello had not only assaulted his partner when she was unable to give knowing consent, but he had also sexually assaulted another woman on a different occasion.

"An individual's inability to refuse having sex is not consent," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "The fact that Mr. Tumbarello took advantage of two women who were unable to consent is reprehensible. I thank the two victims in this case for their courage to step forward and willingness to assist us in holding Matthew Tumbarello accountable for his despicable actions."

Tumbarello will be required to serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.