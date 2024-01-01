What you need to know about the new FAFSA student loan form

The 2024–25 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form is available as part of the U.S. Education Department's soft launch of the new form that college students fill out every year.

Usually, the form is available on Oct. 1. However, this year, it was delayed until January because Congress required a new, simplified form. Some families say they have already had trouble accessing the document.

"During the soft launch, the FAFSA form will be available while we monitor site performance and form functionality," the department said on its website. "We will have planned pauses for site maintenance and to make technical updates as needed to provide you with a better experience."

Students can complete the form to apply for financial aid to help pay for attendance at college between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025.

"You will have plenty of time to complete the FAFSA form," according to the FAFSA website. "If you do submit your form during the soft launch, your information will be saved, and you won't need to resubmit your form or any related information. If your form is unavailable when you or your family members try to access it, please try again later.

What's New

The 2024–25 FAFSA form expands eligibility for federal student aid, including Pell Grants. With the new form, applicants will be able to skip as many as 26 questions, depending on their individual circumstances. Some applicants could answer as few as 18 questions, which could take less than 10 minutes.

The federal government provides billions in grants, loans, and work-study opportunities to undergraduate and graduate students each year. Completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is the first step students must take to access this aid. Even those who believe they are not qualified for aid should file each year to determine eligibility.

Why file a FAFSA?

Grants, which do not have to be paid back, and low-interest loans can help ease the burden of tuition costs. Federally funded work-study programs can put some extra money in a student's pocket to help with incidental expenses during the school year. Additionally, many states that offer financial assistance to students require students to first complete the federal application.

Who is eligible for federal financial aid?

Government aid is based on financial need. Adult students, as well as recent high school graduates, are eligible.

Unlike many scholarship programs, federal student aid does not consider academic performance, although students receiving aid must meet their college's standard for satisfactory academic progress to continue receiving aid.

Students must be enrolled in a degree or certificate granting program at least half-time (six or more credit hours) to be eligible.



