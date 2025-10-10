WGN-TV employee arrested by ICE agents in Lincoln Square

An employee of WGN-TV was arrested Friday in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, but there have been conflicting reports on exactly what happened.

Debbie Brockman apparently saw U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detaining a man and somehow got involved.

ICE said Brockman threw objects at a Border Patrol car, so she was arrested for assaulting a federal law enforcement officer. Some witness accounts said she did nothing ahead of her arrest.

Several people recorded ICE agents arresting Brockman. Attorney Josh Thomas said he did not see what led up to Brockman's arrest, but described what he did see.

"I mean, it's terrifying. Again, using my own 3-year-old as an example, is there is probably other kids in the community who are walking to school, or watching this from their balconies and windows, and are terrified to go outside," he said.

Video recorded by Thomas shows a van racing from the scene with Brockman inside. Thomas said it hit another vehicle before speeding off.

WGN provided the following statement:

"WGN-TV is aware of the situation involving ICE and an employee in the station's creative services department, which is separate from the WGN News department. This remains an evolving situation, and we are actively gathering the facts related to it."