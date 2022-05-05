Chicago organizations will hand out hundreds of Happy Meals to honor 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams

Chicago organizations to give out hundreds of happy meals to honor girl shot, killed in drive-thru

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Happy meals and peace. That's what one Chicago organization hopes to pass out on Friday around dinner time.

It's all to honor 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams. She was shot and killed as she sat in the drive-thru of a West Side McDonald's with her father last year.

The Mr. Dad's Father Club and Children Matters Corporation is set to hand out around 500 Happy Meals.

Adam's family members say they want the little girl's death to be a rallying cry for help to end violence in Chicago.

The event begins Friday at 4 p.m. at the McDonald's located at 3500 S. Indiana Ave.