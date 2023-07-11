West Side homeowners demand investigation into handling of last week's flooding

CHICAGO (CBS) -- West Siders are calling for an investigation into how the response to last week's flooding was handled.

They're demanding to meet with Ald. Emma Mitts (37th) and Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Board President Kari Steele.

The Leaders Network, a group of faith and community leaders, is demanding compensation for West Side residents to fix and replace damaged items and homes, while also looking for solutions to prevent flooding from happening again.

West Side residents who are still dealing with last week's flooding will speak at a community meeting Tuesday morning at the Columbus Park Refectory.

"All of us share the outrage of our neighbors. They have seen years of hard work destroyed in a single day with few or no options for help," Leaders Network president David Cherry said in a statement.

Illinois State Rep. La Shawn Ford is asking Mayor Brandon Johnson – who lives on the West Side – and Gov. JB Pritzker to issue a disaster proclamation over the flooding, to help provide local, state, and federal aid to flood victims.

Meantime, businessman Willie Wilson will be donating supplies to help flooding victims; including cleaning and safety items like masks, gloves, and wipes.

Wilson will drop off those items at Every Block of Village Church, 5834 W. Augusta Blvd., at 3 p.m.