Facing more storms, some West Side homeowners still waiting for repairs from 2023 floods

As another round of heavy rain and possible flooding moves through the Chicago area on Wednesday, some homeowners on the West Side said they're still waiting for help from the city nearly three years after historic flooding damaged their homes.

The city said it's set to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding for flood recovery and infrastructure projects, and West Side homeowners say that help can't come soon enough.

Flooding is top of mind for a lot of people on the city's South and West sides as storms return to Chicago.

In the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side, some residents are still dealing with damage from historic rainfall in 2023.

As storms move back into the Chicago area, by midday, water starts filling up Garfield Park, and nearby homeowners say every weather alert brings back bad memories.

In July and August of 2023, record rainfall overwhelmed aging sewer systems across parts of the West Side, sending water rushing into basements and destroying property.

Lillie Simmons, who lives in South Austin, said every time it rains, her basement floods, and she has yet to receive help from the city since 2023's historic storms.

"It seems like nobody knows and can help you. That's the biggest problem. Nobody can help you," she said.

City leaders have said the West Side has dealt with decades of infrastructure challenges, and now they're promising help.

Mayor Brandon Johnson's administration said more than $520 million is being directed toward flood recovery projects, much of it through federal disaster recovery funding approved after the storms.

City plans also include sewer improvements and a proposed $40 million dollar home repair program designed to help residents fix flood-damaged homes, but that isn't set to start for at least another year.

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago has issued an Overflow Action Day alert on Wednesday, asking people to limit water usage and reduce the strain on local sewers.