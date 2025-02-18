Watch CBS News
Mother of 6-year-old taken during West Side carjacking says he was asleep

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

A day after her 6-year-old son was abducted when carjackers stole her car at gunpoint, a mother was speaking out Tuesday about her ordeal.

The boy's mother said it all happened fast. A teenage boy with a gun came up to her near the intersection of California and Lexington around 4:30 p.m. on Monday and demanded her car.

She and her baby got out of the car, but her 6-year-old was still inside.

She said the boy was napping at the time, and stayed asleep during the whole ordeal, until the carjackers let him out of the car a few blocks away, unharmed.

The carjackers ended up crashing on the Eisenhower Expressway. A 17 year-old boy was taken into custody, and has been charged as a juvenile with vehicular hijacking, aggravated fleeing police,and other charges. A second suspect got away.

