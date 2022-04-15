West Loop salsa dance fundraiser held in support of firefighters in Ukraine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a Thursday night filled with salsa dancing in the West Loop, all in support of Ukrainian firefighters.

Dancers dressed up in the yellow and blue of the Ukrainian flag at the Alhambra Palace, 1240 W. Randolph St.

Organizers said 100 percent of the revenues would go toward Ukrainian firefighters in Kharkiv amid the ongoing war.

All donations were tax-deductible thanks to a partnership with the Chicago Association of Veterans of World War II.