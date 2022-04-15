Watch CBS News

West Loop salsa dance fundraiser held in support of firefighters in Ukraine

/ CBS Chicago

Salsa dance fundraiser held for firefighters in Kharkiv 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a Thursday night filled with salsa dancing in the West Loop, all in support of Ukrainian firefighters.

Dancers dressed up in the yellow and blue of the Ukrainian flag at the Alhambra Palace, 1240 W. Randolph St.

Organizers said 100 percent of the revenues would go toward Ukrainian firefighters in Kharkiv amid the ongoing war.

All donations were tax-deductible thanks to a partnership with the Chicago Association of Veterans of World War II.

First published on April 14, 2022 / 11:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.