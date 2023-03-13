West Lawn Shooting: Man shot during attempted robbery

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot during an attempted robbery in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood early Monday morning.

Police said the 46-year-old man was in the 3600 Block of West 64th Place around 3:14 a.m. when an armed man approached and demanded his property.

When the victim refused and attempted to run away, the offender fired shots and hit the man.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital in good condition.

Detectives are now investigating.