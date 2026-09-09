West Garfield Park residents fed up with problems caused by homeless encampment

Residents in a West Side community say they're fed up as a growing homeless encampment is bringing an increase in illegal activity, from drug use to prostitution.

Now, they're fighting back but say more needs to be done from a higher level.

"Come get your daughters, come get your nieces, nephews, come and get these folks from our neighborhood," said Talei Thompson.

From drug needles to trash littered on the street, he says he's fed up with what's going on in his West Garfield Park neighborhood.

On top of that.

"Prostitution where young ladies are half clothed, half naked as they walk up the streets. Children are going to school," he said.

Right off the Eisenhower Expressway on 5th Avenue, from Pulaski to Cicero, he's fighting to get what's happening in the vacant lots fixed.

"We're working with our elected officials to take a look at to identify these vacant lots where individuals are dealing with substance abuse to make sure we're giving them resources, but to also make sure the residents, the taxpaying residents, aren't subjected to looking out their windows and seeing what they're seeing on a daily basis."

Thompson founded the community-based organization, West Side Block Association. Its mission is to improve safety and quality of life on the city's West Side, but he says what his neighbors are seeing constantly is out of control. He says this isn't just a West Garfield Park issue, but a good portion of the West Side. Despite calls to police, who do come out and clear the area, but the people and problem return.

"We need to take a look at why are individuals continuing to coming back. Why are they maybe not afraid of being incarcerated?" Thompson said.

His association has worked with its local aldermen from the 24th and 28th Wards, even cleaned up some of the lots.

Thompson believes what's happening requires a larger presence and is calling for Gov. JB Pritzker to come to the West Side.

"So we can discuss with him the issues that are plaguing this community," he said.

He says residents and schoolchildren deserve better.