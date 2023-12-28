Watch CBS News
Pickup hits car, and car crashes into church in West Garfield Park

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A car crashed into a church overnight in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said a Dodge Durango hit a Chevy Impala around 10:50 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Harrison Street, causing the Impala to slam into the Sanctuary of Deliverance Church of God in Christ.

Bobby Swanigan, whose family owns the church, said it's not the first time a crash has caused damage to the building.

"Over time, period of years, this church's been hit over 10 times, basically in the same spot," he said.

Police said the driver of the Durango ran away after the crash. Two people in the Impala were hurt, but were expected to be okay.

