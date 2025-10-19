3 men stabbed at gas station on Southwest Side of Chicago

Three men were stabbed late Saturday night during a fight at a gas station in the West Elsdon neighborhood on the Southwest Side of Chicago.

Police said the victims got into a fight with two other men at a gas station in the 4400 block of West 55th Street around 11:45 p.m.

One man pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the three victims.

A 41-year-old man suffered a puncture wound to the neck, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition.

A 21-year-old man suffered multiple puncture wounds to the body, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

A 19-year-old man suffered a puncture wound to the neck, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

No one was in custody Sunday. Area 1 detectives were investigating.