West Chicago teen gets 8 years in prison for violent attack of autistic man in Kane County

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teen will serve eight years in prison after pleading guilty to an attack that left an autistic man seriously hurt in Kane County last year.

Prosecutors say that Sebastian P. Kegebein, 17, of West Chicago, agreed to the sentence in exchange for a guilty plea to the offense of attempted first-degree murder.

On July 23, 2023, around 7 p.m., Kane County Sheriff's deputies and paramedics responded to a 911 call at 0N785 Old Kirk Road for a 19-year-old man who had been violently beaten and severely injured.

This victim was an autistic man who posed no threat to Kegebein, who was 16 at the time, and another offender, identified as 18-year-old Jacob Berrera.

According to prosecutors, the two mercilessly punched and kicked the man hundreds of times in the face, head, and body and forcefully and repeatedly stomped on his head. The victim tried to protect himself while on the ground in a fetal position.

Prosecutors said after the attack, the two high-fived each other in a congratulatory fashion as the victim was left lying bleeding and motionless on the ground. One of the offenders then told the other, "He's gonna die."

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries, including an intracranial acute brain bleed, a closed fracture of the nasal bone, a cut to the scalp requiring surgical repair, concussion, skull swelling, and multiple other injuries as a result of the attack. The victim continues to suffer from permanent brain damage, cognitive impairments, and seizures.

In accordance with Illinois law, Kegebein must serve at least 85% of the sentence. He will receive credit for the 366 days served in detention.

The case against Berrera is still pending. He has remained in custody since July 2023.

