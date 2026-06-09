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Armed robbers break into Wendy's drive-thru in Lincoln Park

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Armed men stole cash registers after entering a Wendy's drive-thru in Lincoln Park early Tuesday morning. 

Just after 3:30 a.m., Chicago police said four armed men drove up to the drive-thru window in the 2300 block of North Ashland Avenue and entered the fast food restaurant. 

Police said the group took two cash registers and cell phones from two employees before driving away in a black sedan. 

No injuries were reported. 

Area Three detectives are investigating. 

Two other fast food robberies were reported overnight.

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