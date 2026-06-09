Armed robbers break into Wendy's drive-thru in Lincoln Park

Armed men stole cash registers after entering a Wendy's drive-thru in Lincoln Park early Tuesday morning.

Just after 3:30 a.m., Chicago police said four armed men drove up to the drive-thru window in the 2300 block of North Ashland Avenue and entered the fast food restaurant.

Police said the group took two cash registers and cell phones from two employees before driving away in a black sedan.

No injuries were reported.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Two other fast food robberies were reported overnight.