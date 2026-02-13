Wendella tour boat crew recues man who fell into Chicago River from Michigan Avenue Bridge

The crew on a Wendella tourist boat rescued a man who fell from the Michigan Avenue (DuSable) Bridge into the Chicago River Friday morning.

Wendella said in a statement that around 11:30 a.m., a pedestrian fell from the bridge. Their boat's crew rescued him using their man overboard protocols.

According to Wendella, the man was not responsive when he was pulled on board, but passengers helped the crew perform CPR and the man regained consciousness. Emergency responders then took him from the boat.

The Chiago Fire Department confirmed they responded to the incident, and a CFD boat could be seen on the river near where the Wendella boat docked under the bridge.

Chicago police said the man was 65 and taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. They did not offer any further information.