Chicago Defender Charities, Wellness Homes of Chicago open new health center in Back of the Yards

Grand opening for new Wellness Home of the Back of the Yards

Chicago Defender Charities hosted a grand opening for a new wellness hub on Saturday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The new wellness facility is a partnership between Chicago Defender Charities and Wellness Homes of Chicago.

The center will offer a wide range of services for the Back of the Yards community; including primary care, behavioral health, and weight loss and wellness programs.

Officials said it is "dedicated to advancing holistic health in one of Chicago's most historically resilient communities."

"We saw that there was a health desert in Back of the Yards, and my doctor is Dr. Maurice Brownlee, of Wellness Homes on Halsted, and he decided to open up this would be his fourth location, where he will take care of the community," said Chicago Defender Charities CEO Myiti Sengstacke-Rice.

