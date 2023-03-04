Chicago weekend shootings: 2 dead, teen wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least two people are dead, and a teen is wounded in weekend shootings as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 16 to 37.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 16-year-old boy was shot while outside Friday evening, in the 1500 block of West Marquette Road in West Englewood.

Police say around 6:40 p.m., the boy was on the street when he was shot in the right leg by an unknown suspect.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

Later that evening around 8:51 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a residence, in the 7500 block of North Damen Avenue in Rogers Park, where a 37-year-old man was found unresponsive.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to St Francis Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.

A female that was in the residence at the time of the incident was also transported to Area Three for questioning.

A 28-year-old man was shot while inside a vehicle Saturday afternoon, in the 1000 block of West 59th Street in Englewood.

Police say around 12:45 p.m., the victim was inside the vehicle when he was shot in the left shoulder by an unknown suspect.

The victim was transported to St. Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story.