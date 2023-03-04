Shooting leads to car crashing into building in Irving Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after a shooting led to a car crashing into a building in Irving Park Saturday morning.
The shooting happened around 10:11 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Irving Park Road.
Police say two drivers were in their cars heading eastbound on Irving Park Rd. when shots were fired from both vehicles – causing one of the cars to crash into a building.
Both drivers fled the scene. No injuries were reported.
No arrests were made.
Area Five detectives are investigating.
