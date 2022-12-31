Chicago Weekend Shootings: 2 dead, 9 wounded during new year's weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least two people are dead, and nine others were wounded in shootings over the new year's weekend. The ages of the victims range from 23 to 55.

In the first shooting of the weekend, two men were found shot and killed inside a home on the city's South Side Friday.

The shooting happened in the 8600 block of South Constance Avenue in the Stoney Island neighborhood around 10:30 p.m.

Police say officers responded to a person shot and found the men, 23 and 30, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses in other parts of the house heard a loud disturbance followed by multiple shots fired, police said.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Hospital.

About an hour later, a 25-year-old man was shot while putting gas in his car in the 4700 block of West West End around 11:32 p.m.

The victim was filling his car with gas on the side of the road when he heard multiple shots fired and felt pain.

He was shot in both legs and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he is listed in good condition.

Three men were shot while walking in an alley in Wicker Park early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of North Honore Street around 2:07 a.m.

Police said the men, 26,38, and 28, were walking in the alley when an unknown suspect approached the victims armed with a handgun.

The suspect began shouting at the men before firing multiple shots and fleeing the scene, police said.

The 26-year-old victim was shot twice in the chest and was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

The 38-year-old victim was shot multiple times in the torso and was also transported to Stroger. The 28-year-old victim was struck on the groin and abdomen and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital. Both are in critical condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 5:10 a.m. Saturday, in the 900 block of North Lawler, two men, 47 and 48, were outside when two unknown suspects approached and began to fire shots in their direction. The 47-year-old was grazed in the left leg and the 48-year-old was shot in the left ankle. Both were transported to Stroger in good condition.

At 5:13 a.m. Saturday, in the 2700 block of West Touhy Avenue, four unknown suspects entered a retail business and approached the cash register. One of the suspects shot in the direction of the victim, a 27-year-old man, at which time they took an unknown amount of money from the register and fled the scene. The victim was taken to Saint Francis Hospital with one gunshot wound to his right leg in stable condition.

At 11:59 a.m. Saturday, in the 12600 block of South Stewart Avenue, a 39-year-old woman was driving when she heard shots and felt pain. The victim sustained a graze wound to the upper back and refused EMS on the scene. Victim self-transported to Ingalls Hospital in good condition.



At 1:41 p.m. Saturday, In the 100 block of East 103rd Street, on Dec. 31, 2022, a man , 55, was inside of a vehicle when he was approached by an unknown vehicle, and an occupant from within fired shots. The victim was struck to the facial area and self-transported to Roseland Hospital in serious condition.



No one is in custody in either incident.

This is a developing story,