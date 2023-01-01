1 teen killed, 3 others wounded in Washington Park shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – One teen is killed and three others are wounded following a shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood on New Year's Day Sunday.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of East 57th Street around 1 p.m.

Chicago Police Deputy Chief Chris Papaioannou said four teens were riding in a stolen silver Kia when another vehicle pulled up and fired several shots into the vehicle - striking each of the occupants.

The driver of the vehicle died as a result of the shooting. The other three teens were taken to Comer Children's Hospital and the University of Chicago Hospital with two being in fair condition and the other in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

A $1,500 reward is being offered for information.

Anyone with information can submit them to cpdtips.com.