Chicago shooting: 52-year-old man fatally shot in Austin
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 52-year-old man is dead after he was found shot on a sidewalk in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Sunday.
According to the Chicago Police Department, the man was in the 5000 block of West Superior Street around 4:18 p.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting.
The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head and chest and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
