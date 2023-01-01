Watch CBS News
Chicago shooting: 52-year-old man fatally shot in Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 52-year-old man is dead after he was found shot on a sidewalk in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Sunday. 

According to the Chicago Police Department, the man was in the 5000 block of West Superior Street around 4:18 p.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting. 

The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head and chest and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Area Four detectives are investigating. 

January 1, 2023

