5 hurt in Chicago shootings during New Year's weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least five people were hurt in shootings across Chicago during New Year's weekend as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 19 to 45.

Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, in the 4000 block of South Federal Street around 7:36 p.m., a man, 45, scheduled to meet a seller he had met on a social media marketplace website.

The victim was near the sidewalk when he was approached by an armed offender who produced a handgun and fired shots. The victim was struck in the arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Minutes later, in the 5600 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue around 7:42 p.m., a man, 22, was found on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to the face and back. He was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Loyola Medical Center in critical condition. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation by Area 5 detectives. No arrests were made.



A man was shot during a fight, in the 400 block of East Bowen Avenue just before 10 p.m.

Police said he was involved in an altercation with another male when shots were fired. The victim was shot in the left thigh and was taken by the CFD to U of C in good condition. Area 1 detectives are investigating the incident.

Saturday

Two men were hurt after being shot while walking in Lakeview around 2:30 a.m.

The victims, both 27, were on the sidewalk, 900 block of West Grace Street, when an occupant in a brown sedan fired shots. One of the men was shot in the right leg and taken to the hospital by CFD in good condition. The other man suffered a graze wound to the right leg and refused EMS on the scene.

This is a developing story.