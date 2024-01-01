Driver shot at, grazed in forehead from passing car on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 24-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the head while driving in the Edgewater neighborhood Monday morning.

It happened just before 6 a.m. near the Loyola University campus, in the 6400 block of North Sheridan Road.

Chicago police said the victim was driving his car when an unknown offender fired shots in his direction from a passing car. He suffered a graze wound to the forehead and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

CBS 2's nonstop news crew saw at least three bullet holes in the car – one on the windshield, tire, and hood.

No one is in custody.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.