3 shot, 1 killed after gunfire enters through window of home on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is dead, and two others are hurt after being shot inside a home on the city's South Side overnight.

Chicago police responded to the 7000 block of South Wabash Avenue just before 1 a.m. and found the victims who were struck by gunfire.

As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported, a 49-year-old woman was shot in the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A 48-year-old woman was struck in the arm and was also taken to U of C in fair condition.

The third victim, a 53-year-old man, was shot multiple times in the body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Community activist Andrew Holmes says children may have been inside the home at the time.

"We understand there may have been children inside of this home but detectives are still looking, still trying to find out exactly what happened," he said.

Investigators say the gunfire came from outside of the house – striking the victims after piercing through a window.

No arrests were made.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.