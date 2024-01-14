Weather wreaking havoc on presidential candidate schedules ahead of Iowa caucuses

DES MOINES, Iowa (CBS) -- Just over 24 hours from the start of the Iowa caucuses--the official start of election season--weather is playing havoc with candidates' schedules in the home stretch.

It is expected to be the coldest caucus in Iowa history with temperatures about 20 degrees below 0 at caucus time.

Former President Donald Trump dominates the polls, but when it feels like the North Pole, many say this becomes much more of a jump ball.

The road to the White House is hitting black ice on the home stretch. There were hundreds of spinouts between Chicago and Des Moines. Road conditions have scrapped candidate events and may lead thousands to scrap caucusing altogether.

"We are willing to forego doing things if the weather is bad," said Pat Engelhaupt of Davenport. "We'll wait till tomorrow."

In Davenport the candidate with the most momentum is former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who is asking for votes and a commitment to show up.

"We need you to get out there and caucus," she said. "Make sure you layer up in case you're standing in line. Bring your ID and bring people with you."

People here have seen polling since summer showing former President Trump with a commanding Iowa lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Haley, but the Hawkeye state has a history of throwing curveballs.

"Nothing against him, but I think a new time has come," said Englander.

In Des Moines, some voters are showing a willingness to be moved.

"I would like to pray on it a little bit more over the evening," one voter said.

The First Church of the Open Bible will be one such caucus site after doors open a 7 p.m. Monday. Voters will see different groups of people congregate in different corners of the room. Speakers will speak on the stage, and at the end of the night, whichever corner has the highest headcount wins.

In 2020 there were Democrats and Republicans caucusing here. This time it's Republicans only as Democrats have decided Iowa isn't demographically the best place to kick off their election process.

"Caucuses are very personal and they are a communal event," said Pastor Joshua Bingaman.

Bingaman's church turns from place of worship to place of enticement in just a few hours.

"You don't put a ballot in a box," he said. "You actually stand with a group of people and you can be enticed by other people. There will be Trump people saying, 'You should be over here,' and Desantis people saying, 'Here's why you should be with us.'"

The latest polling shows Nikki Haley passing Ron DeSantis in the polls in the No. 2 spot.

The Florida governor has put all is eggs in the Iowa basket.

Former President Trump had planned not to be in Iowa this weekend because of the weather but changed that plan and arrived late last Saturday for an event Sunday.