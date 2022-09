CHICAGO (CBS) -- A tranquil pattern settles in, with lots of sunshine, and seasonable temperatures.

CBS News Chicago

Today will be mostly sunny. High 65.

Tonight will be clear and cool with a low of 47.

For Friday, we start the weekend with a sunny day. High of 67.

Sunshine for the entire 7 day. Every day in the upper 60s.