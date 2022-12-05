Watch CBS News
First Waukesha Christmas parade held since deadly attack

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Waukesha, Wisconsin, community came together Sunday for the annual Christmas parade, one year after a now-convicted driver sped into the parade crowd and killed six people. 

The theme of this year's celebration was "Peace on Earth." 

Waukesha's police chief said the city has improved safety measures for public events, including motor vehicle barriers designed to protect crowds from traffic and to block off roads along the route. 

And there was a roar of support for the Dancing Grannies, who marched in Sunday's parade. Four of the six people killed in last year's attack were affiliated with the Dancing Grannies. They were honored with members holding their pictures. 

