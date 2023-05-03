Watch CBS News
With Bears now as owner, value of Arlington Park land raised sixfold by Cook County Assessor

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cook County Assessor's office is moving the goalpost for the Chicago Bears when it comes to property taxes on Arlington Park.

The Assessor's office is raising the value of the land sixfold.

The previous owner paid taxes based on a value of about $33 million. The Assessor's office now says as part of its regular reassessment, the Bears' proposed stadium site is worth $197 million.

The team could appeal to the county Board of Review.

There is no word on how the valuation would impact stadium development.

First published on May 2, 2023 / 10:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

