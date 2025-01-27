Waukegan, Illinois woman says she doesn't find it fair that her dad was taken by ICE

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Federal agents remained on the ground in the Chicago area Monday, performing targeted immigration arrests in line with a campaign promise by President Trump.

One Waukegan woman said U.S. Immigration and Customs agents showed up Sunday morning looking for her dad — a man she said has lived in America for decades and raised his family in the country. But now, she said, his future is looking uncertain.

"I feel heartbroken, devastated. I don't find this fair at all," said Yenitza Marquina. "I wish my dad could just come back, home and be at home like he always has been."

Video shows what Marquina said is her dad, Andres Marquina, being led away from his Waukegan Home by ICE agents early Sunday morning. She said her dad fixes cars, works a warehouse job, and has built a life in Waukegan after coming to the U.S. from Mexico.

Marquina acknowledges that her father has been in legal trouble in the past. But she said he has taken steps to address it.

"His past is the past, and he's a changed man. You know, he had his lawyers helping him," Marquina said. "I feel like I lost my other half. They took away my dad."

On Sunday, ICE said they made about 1,000 arrests across the country, with more than 1,100 more Monday — including in the Chicago area.

"Everybody we arrested in Chicago yesterday was a significant public safety threat," Tom Homan, President Trump's border czar, said on CNN Monday. "There were several collateral arrests where they happened to be there when we arrested the bad guy."

A group of federal agents, some from ICE, also approached a home in Cicero Monday morning with an arrest warrant — looking for a specific person. No arrests were made in Cicero.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul took issue with the so-called targeted administrative arrests that the Trump administration claims are targeting criminals.

"it's a wide net seemingly casted. Inevitably, you'll have effects of racial profiling — and upsetting a community that would otherwise collaborate with law enforcement," Raoul said. "I think it's ridiculous."

Back in Waukegan, Marquina said with her dad in custody, it is unclear when she will see him again.

"We just pray to God he doesn't get deported," she said.

Meanwhile, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has been called to testify before Congress as part of an investigation into sanctuary cities and how they impact immigration enforcement.