Wauconda police arrest 2 for Walgreens thefts in multiple counties

Wauconda police arrested two men during a traffic stop who were wanted for a string of Walgreens retail thefts spanning multiple counties.

Police said on Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m., police pulled over a white For Fusion that had just been involved in a theft. Two men were arrested without incident, police said, and with the help of Wauconda K9 officer Skye.

Police said during the stop they found stolen merchandise from various Walgreens locations worth more than $13,500.

After the arrest, police departments in Lake in the Hills, Gurnee, Spring Grove, Genea, Grayslake and Lake Villa, confirmed the same men were suspects in thefts at Walgreens in their jurisdictions as well.

The men both face felony charges related to possession of stolen property. Wauconda police said the investigation is active and ongoing.