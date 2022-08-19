Wauconda High School student faces felony charges after bringing gun to school
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Wauconda High School student is facing four felony charges, after bringing a loaded handgun to school on Thursday.
Wauconda Police said, shortly before dismissal on Thursday, the school was notified that a student might have brought a weapon into the building.
After searching the student in question, the school's resource officer recovered and secured a loaded handgun.
Police said they determined the student did not intend any violence towards staff or students.
On Friday, police said the student – whose age and gender were not released – was charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon and three felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
No further information was available.
