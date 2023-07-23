Watch CBS News
Man charged after driving into children's triathlon course, police say

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is now facing charges for driving into a children's triathlon course Saturday morning in Wauconda. 

It happened just after 8:30 as police were blocking off an intersection for patricipants. 

Officers yelled at the driver to stop but say he plowed through barricades and even weaved around traffic cones. 

None of the triathletes was hurt. 

Jack Hazen, 41, is charged with both felony and misdemeanor reckless driving. 

First published on July 23, 2023 / 12:14 AM

