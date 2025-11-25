Man crushed to death after vehicle falls off lift at Wauconda auto repair shop

A man was killed on Tuesday morning when he was crushed by a vehicle that fell off a lift at a north suburban auto repair shop, police said.

Shortly before 9 a.m., Wauconda police and firefighters responded to a report of a person trapped under a vehicle at Hard Times repair shop at 398 W. Liberty St.

Police said a vehicle had been raised about five feet on a lift when the vehicle's rear end fell off the lift while a 37-year-old man was under it.

The victim was unable to get out of the way before the front end of the vehicle also fell off the lift, crushing him underneath.

Wauconda firefighters were able to lift the vehicle off the victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the incident remained under investigation Tuesday afternoon.