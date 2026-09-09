Waubonsee Community College opening new food pantry with produce grown by students

Waubonsee Community College will cut the ribbon on Wednesday at a new food pantry on their Sugar Grove campus.

The GROVE Student Food Pantry will offer food and other basic necessities to students from all four Waubonsee campuses.

The produce available at the food pantry comes fresh from the college's student-run community garden, including tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, and squash.

The students growing the fresh food said their goal is to help as many people as possible.

"I hope this project continues in the future to be able to not only just have this, but to grow, so more people can have hands on this, and A: get engaged with their community, and B: give back to the community," said London Sabalones.

Along with Wednesday's ribbon-cutting, the Waubonsee Community College Foundation will present a $15,000 donation to help support and stock the pantry.

The ceremony will also include showing off a new mobile food pantry unit created by veterans in the community.