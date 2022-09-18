Water system back to normal in Dixmoor after multiple water main breaks

DIXMOOR, Ill. (CBS) – Water services have been restored in south suburban Dixmoor following multiple water main breaks that plagued the village for nearly a year.



Village spokesman Travis Akins tells CBS 2 that all the mains have been fixed and water is flowing normally in the affected areas.

Repairs were performed on two of the mains - one located at 141st Street and Lincoln Streets and the other at 143rd and Woods Streets.

Dixmoor has experienced several recent breaks in the century-old mains that resulted in boil orders and school closures - both of which are no longer in effect.

Earlier this year, the village was given a $2 million dollar check to fix the issue. Village Mayor Fitzgerald Roberts told CBS 2 it will cost an estimated $39 million to fix the system.

He says federal funding is needed for the work, but questionable recordkeeping from the previous administration has prevented that from happening.

Roberts is insisting an investigation is needed.