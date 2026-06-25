Water main leak prompts boil order in Plainfield, Illinois

A boil order was issued for much of Plainfield, Illinois, due to a water main break.

The water main between 13242 Route 59 was found leaking, causing low water pressure in the area.

Because of the leak, the following areas in Plainfield were under a boil order Thursday afternoon: Bronk Farm, Bronk Estates, Eagle Chase, Enclave, Golden Meadow Estates, Kensington Club, King's Crossing, Marybrook, Pheasant Chase, Prairie Creek, Quail Run, The Ponds, The Seasons, and Wilding Pointe. Businesses in these areas were affected along with residences.

Those within the boil order area are not to drink the water without boiling it first for five minutes. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation.

Water does not need to be boiled for showering or bathing, provided that people don't drink water while doing so. Officials said it is OK to do laundry.

Meanwhile, southbound Route 59 was reduced to one lane during the water main leak, as crews worked on the main between 127th and 135th streets.