Water main break in south suburban Justice, Illinois soaks apartment complex

A massive geyser of water from a water main break in south suburban Justice, Illinois, soaked several apartment buildings overnight.

The enormous spout of water could be seen next to an apartment complex near 88th Avenue and 83rd Street.

Video also captured some flooding inside of one building, with standing water on the floor at the bottom of the stairwell.

Justice police said they got the first calls about the break on Hickory Trace Drive at 12:11 a.m. They responded to the Sun Set Lake Apartment Complex where they saw a the water shooting upward in the area of the parking lot, past the roof line of the building.

Because the break happened on private property, police said they had to contact the Sun Set Lakes maintenance emergency number and a worker arrived a short time later. They referred all further questions to Sun Set Lakes management.