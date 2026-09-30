Water main break floods homes in Chicago's Pilsen community

Water was everywhere Wednesday morning after what appeared to be a water main break in the western section of the Pilsen community.

The water erupted in the 2500 block of South Claremont Avenue. Fire crews evacuated some units, and some residents said everything in their homes was damaged.

"There's water up to the couch. There's nothing — everything is floating on it," said Tracy Cadenas. "Everything's ruined — everything that's on the floor, the shoes, everything. It's all the way to my knees."

Residents said the water was at least two feet high.

Homes on the block are structurally sunken, as they were never lifted when sidewalks were raised in Chicago.

CBS News Chicago on Wednesday morning was awaiting official information from the city about the extent of the damage.