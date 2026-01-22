Crews responding to water main break on Chicago's North Side

Watch CBS News
By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman,
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

Crews are responding to a water main break in Chicago's Arcadia Terrace neighborhood on Thursday. 

The water main ruptured along Bryn Mawr Avenue, shutting down both eastbound and westbound traffic on the busy street between Lincoln and California avenues. The stretch of Bryn Mawr Avenue is primarily residential.

The Chicago Department of Water Management confirmed water will be shut off to the Budlong Woods Library and three other nearby buildings.

The area will be without water for about four to six hours. 

Officials confirmed the main that ruptured was an 8-inch cast-iron water main installed in 1925.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

