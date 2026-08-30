More than 500 cases of free water distributed to Gary, Indiana, residents impacted by storms

Community organizations continue to give back to residents recovering from storms more than two weeks ago in Gary, Indiana.

More than a dozen pallets filled with hundreds of cases of bottled water were available at the City Life Center of Northwest Indiana.

On Third Affordable Food Outreach teamed up with City Life Center to make the giveaway happen.

Dr. Joshua Austin, executive director of City Life Center, spoke on the importance of these community spaces.

"This has been a place, a hub, where people have been able to eat, they've been able to get drinks, they've been able to get resources for the last two weeks. And so we want to continue to be that help and that resource for the families of Gary as long as it's needed."

Organizers say more than 500 cases of water were donated by corporate and community partners, including NIPSCO and Premium Waters.