Warming trend continues in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The warming trend continues in Chicago. 

Patchy fog starts the day with advisories in effect until 10 a.m. for counties away from the lake including McHenry, Kane, Grundy and La Salle counties. Slick spots could develop in areas where temperatures drop below freezing. 

Tuesday's highs will be near 45 degrees. 

Near record-warm temperatures are expected to arrive by the end of the week.  

February 6, 2024

