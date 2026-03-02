Dozens of demonstrators gathered in Chicago's Loop to protest against war in Iran

More than a hundred people gathered in the Loop on Monday evening to protest the war in Iran, saying the fight is unwarranted and the last thing the U.S. should be involved in.

They gathered around Michigan Avenue, with signs and voices to show they will not stay silent in times of war.

"Forty-seven is not following the rule of law. He's not following any of the Constitution," said Ann Snow.

"Basically, launching a full-fledged war that could escalate into a larger regional conflict," said Brandon Jaimes.

Many of the protestors said President Donald Trump needs to focus on the American people in need, not create another war overseas.

Already, the Iranian Red Crescent Society is reporting that over 500 people have been killed, including at a girls' elementary school where Iranian state media claim more than 100 children lost their lives.

"They tried to defend the bombing on Saturday as a targeted strike, but what, what are they targeting?" one speaker said.

President Trump said the conflict in the Middle East is projected to be four to five weeks, but it can go on longer. That timeline is unsettling to Chicagoans.

Many hope that Congress will have the power stop the conflict in the days to come.

"We need to have Congress stand up and do their job, that's what I want," Snow said.

Congress next week is set to consider resolutions that would require President Trump to seek their approval before using military force. However, it's unlikely to take effect without enough support to overcome a presidential veto.