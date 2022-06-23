Want to grill up some Copi? Illinois hopes you'll take bite of the fish also known as Asian carp

CHICAGO (CBS) -- How about grilling up a nice filet of Copi for dinner?

Never heard of it?

Maybe you're more familiar with its old name: Asian carp. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources kicked off a new rebranding campaign to make the invasive species of a fish sound a little more appetizing.

It's not the first such effort. More than a decade ago, it was sold as "Silverfin" and "Shanghai Bass." The goal is to get more people to eat the fish to help cut down the population.








