Want to grill up some Copi? Illinois hopes you'll take bite of the fish also known as Asian carp

Want to grill up some Copi? Illinois hopes you'll take bite of the fish also known as Asian carp
CHICAGO (CBS) -- How about grilling up a nice filet of Copi for dinner?

Never heard of it?

Maybe you're more familiar with its old name: Asian carp. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources kicked off a new rebranding campaign to make the invasive species of a fish sound a little more appetizing.

It's not the first such effort. More than a decade ago, it was sold as "Silverfin" and "Shanghai Bass." The goal is to get more people to eat the fish to help cut down the population.



First published on June 22, 2022 / 7:01 PM

