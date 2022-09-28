Watch CBS News
Walmart opens its first fulfillment center in Joliet

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Walmart is celebrating the opening of a new facility in Joliet, but you can't just walk in and start buying things.

Walmart opened a new fulfillment center Wednesday at 3501 Brandon Rd. It's the first facility of its kind for Walmart. Rather than a traditional store, it's a location where workers pack up and ship out items bought online.

It's the first of four such centers using a blend of people, robotics, and machines to deliver online purchases even quicker, improving local access to next-day or two-day shipping.

Walmart has said the fulfillment center will create 1,000 new jobs.

