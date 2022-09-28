Walmart opens its first fulfillment center in Joliet
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Walmart is celebrating the opening of a new facility in Joliet, but you can't just walk in and start buying things.
Walmart opened a new fulfillment center Wednesday at 3501 Brandon Rd. It's the first facility of its kind for Walmart. Rather than a traditional store, it's a location where workers pack up and ship out items bought online.
It's the first of four such centers using a blend of people, robotics, and machines to deliver online purchases even quicker, improving local access to next-day or two-day shipping.
Walmart has said the fulfillment center will create 1,000 new jobs.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.